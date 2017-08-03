Ruffwear Announces New Distributors in Argentina and Costa Rica

{Bend, OR} July 1, 2016 Ruffwear, the leader in performance dog gear, has partnered with Bomber SRL and AF Distribuciones to manage distribution in the Argentine and Costa Rican markets, respectively. Both agreements took effect earlier this year.

Bomber SRL, based out of Buenos Aires, is an established distributor of leading brands in the fly-fishing, climbing, and outdoor industries. AF Distribuciones is a young San José-based company focused on the pet and outdoor industries.

Ruffwear’s newest partners will help introduce the brand to outdoor adventurers and their human companions in Argentina and Costa Rica, and ensure the highest levels of service and professionalism to retailer partners and consumers in their countries.

“Partnering with Bomber and AF Distribuciones will make it easier for people in Central and South America to find Ruffwear products at their local shops,” said Tripp Sickler, International Business Manager for Ruffwear. “Our new partners will help us to grow the Ruffwear brand in two countries where outdoor adventures and dogs are a way of life.”

These partnerships, combined with an exciting range of new Ruffwear products launching in Fall 2016 and Spring 2017, will make the world’s leading adventure dog brand more accessible globally.

About Bomber SRL

Bomber SRL is an importer and distributor of sports and outdoor brands in Argentina. Contact Bomber by phone: +15 4034-6298 or by email: ruffwearargentina@gmail.com

About AF Distribuciones

AF Distribuciones is an importer and distributor of leading pet brands in Costa Rica. Contact AF by phone: +506-8343-1212 or via e-mail: animalfriendcr2@gmail.com

About Ruffwear

Ruffwear’s mission is to build performance dog gear to enhance and inspire exploration for outdoor adventurers and their human companions. Ruffwear Performance Dog Gear™ combines technology, quality, fit, function, and safety to meet the needs of active and adventurous canines and their humans.

Ruffwear is committed to enhancing the lives of all dogs and their human companions through relationships with Best Friends Animal Society and The Conservation Alliance. By protecting wild places for their habitat and recreation values through membership in The Conservation Alliance, Ruffwear works to ensure there are plenty of wild, open spaces for dogs and their humans to enjoy together.

Based in Bend, Oregon, USA, Ruffwear sells their products through specialty pet and outdoor retailers as well as at www.ruffwear.com.

