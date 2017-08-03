Ruffwear Announces New Distributor in Thailand

{Bend, OR} December 12, 2016 Ruffwear, the leader in performance dog gear, has partnered with Arvica Company Ltd. to manage distribution in the Thai market effective December 1, 2016.

Arvica is part of the Wattana Company group, a leading distributor of innovative interior products in Thailand. Ms. Cunaporn Wattanara and her team at Arvica will help introduce the Ruffwear brand to active dog owners in Thailand, and ensure the highest levels of service and professionalism to retailer partners and consumers.

“Partnering with Arvica will enable people in Thailand to find Ruffwear gear at their local shops” said Tripp Sickler, International Sales Manager for Ruffwear. “We believe a happy dog is a dog outside, and by working with Arvica, together, we can inspire people to share outdoor adventures with their companions.” This partnership, combined with an exciting range of new Ruffwear products launching in Spring 2017, will make the world’s leading adventure dog brand more accessible globally.

About Arvica Company Limited

With more than 30 years in business, Wattana Company has a strong and established presence in Thailand, and today employs more than 150 people. As a part of the company’s expansion, Arvica was created to in order to offer leading international lifestyle products to Thai families. Contact Arvica by email at: cunaporn.w@gmail.com or by phone: +66 89 107 0207.

About Ruffwear

Ruffwear’s mission is to build performance product to enhance and inspire outdoor adventures for dogs and their human companions. Ruffwear Performance Dog Gear™ combines technology, quality, fit, function, and safety to meet the needs of active and adventurous canines and their humans.

Ruffwear is committed to preserving open lands and waterways, providing important habitat for wildlife and recreational opportunities for humans and canines. Ruffwear partners with The Conservation Alliance to protect these special places so important to us. Additionally, Ruffwear works with regional grassroots organizations, giving back to the community, and creating opportunities to strengthen the bond between humans and their dogs.

Based in Bend, Oregon, USA, Ruffwear sells their products through specialty pet and outdoor retailers as well as at www.ruffwear.com.

For Ruffwear media inquiries, please contact Kate Ketschek at kate@revolutionhousemedia.com