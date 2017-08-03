Ruffwear Announces New Canadian Sales Agency

Ruffwear, the leader in outdoor performance dog gear, has recently signed Kolder Canada as its sales agency for Canada. With 30 years of experience working with several leading international outdoor brands, Kolder has established strong relationships across the border, hunting and general merchandise industries.

The relationship, effective January 1, 2016, marks the first time Ruffwear will have an on-the-ground sales force in Canada, reinforcing its commitment to this important market. Kolder covers all of Canada, from independent retailers to specialty chains. With offices in eight territories and headquarters in Toronto, its staff of educated sales reps and customer service associates will drive sales and support Canadian retailers.

“We are confident this partnership will lead us closer to becoming the brand of choice in Canada,” said Tripp Sickler, Ruffwear’s International Sales Manager. “We already have some strong relationships in the market and look forward to growing the brand in both the outdoor and pet channels.”

For Canadian sales inquires, please contact sales@koldercanada.com. For media inquiries, please contact Kate Ketschek, kate@revolutionhousemedia.com, 603-828-1050.